Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 50% in overall deal activity during October 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 72 deals worth $735.83m were announced in October 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 48 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 43 deals which accounted for 59.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 26 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 36.1% and 4.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $349.9m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $345.93m and $40m, respectively.

Germany technology industry deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 74.7% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $549.98m, against the overall value of $735.83m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Nucleus Beteiligungs’ $228.48m acquisition of All for One Steeb

2) The $145m venture financing of Commercetools by Insight Partners

3) Dialog Semiconductor’s $103m acquisition of Creative Chips

4) The $40m private equity deal with IDnow by Corsair Capital

5) Atlantic Labs, Bessemer Venture Partners, Greyhound Capital Europe, Target Global and Visionaries Club’s venture financing of Choco Communications for $33.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.