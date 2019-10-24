Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 35.6% in overall deal activity during September 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 61 deals worth $1.78bn were announced in September 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 45 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 31 deals which accounted for 50.8% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 37.7% and 11.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.48bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $242.59m and $52.91m, respectively.

Germany technology industry deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 88.7% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.57bn, against the overall value of $1.78bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EQT Infrastructure IV Fund’s $1.09bn private equity deal with Inexio BeteiligungsKGaA

2) The $331.55m private equity deal with Niederosterreichische Glasfaserinfrastrukturgesellschaft by Allianz Capital Partners

3) Daimler and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group’s $55.11m venture financing of Volocopter

4) The $50.43m acquisition of BKtel communications by Huber+Suhner

5) Chris Hitchen, coparionKG, EQT Ventures, Mairdumont Ventures, Prime Ventures, Senovo Capital Management and Venture Stars’ venture financing of Holidu for $44.15m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.