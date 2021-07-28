Germany technology industry registered a 4.1% decline in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring decreased by 1.99% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 19.63% share in June 2021, recording decrease of 0.57% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany technology industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.7% in June 2021, a 17.84% drop over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.46% share, decline of 5.36% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.14%, registering a 16.46% decline from May 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.11%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 53.85% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany technology industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

SAP posted 64 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 23.08% over the previous month, followed by AUTO1 Group with 57 jobs and an 83.87% growth. Deutsche Telekom with 43 IT jobs and TIM with 39 jobs, recorded a 65.38% growth and a 69.57% increase, respectively, while Ubisoft Entertainment recorded a 54.17% an increase with 37 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.78%, down by 25.69% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 22.81% share, a decline of 6.64% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.54% share, up 17.17% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.86%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 60%.