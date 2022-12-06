Germany’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.8% in November 2022

Germany’s technology industry registered a 4.8% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.73% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.41% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 0.95% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.11% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 53.37% in November 2022, registering a 34.24% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed an 18.98% share, a decrease of 46.72% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.37%, registering a 33.89% decline from October 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.36%, down 23.53% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 10.73% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

CGI Group posted 76 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 192.31% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 36 jobs and a 40% drop. Accenture with 33 IT jobs and Deutsche Telekom with 32 jobs, recorded a 52.17% decline and a 21.95% decrease, respectively, while SES recorded a decline of 16.22% with 31 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.81%, down by 32.19% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.7% share, registered a decline of 38.66% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.84% share, down 43% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.65%, recording a month-on-month decline of 47.83%.