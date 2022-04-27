Germany’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.8% in March 2022

Germany’s technology industry registered a 1.8% rise in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.06% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.47% share in March 2022, recording an increase of 0.26% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.25% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 73.21% in March 2022, registering a 3.24% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 10.16% share, a decrease of 16.29% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.11%, registering a 10.53% decline from February 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.45%, up 45.45% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 7.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

SAP posted 124 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a drop of 6.77% over the previous month, followed by Deutsche Telekom with 107 jobs and a 6.96% drop. TIM with 86 IT jobs and Celonis with 83 jobs, recorded a 15.69% decline and a 492.86% growth, respectively, while ams recorded a decline of 4.29% with 67 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.55%, up by 2.06% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21% share, registered an increase of 0.98% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.77% share, down 35.77% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.68%, recording a month-on-month decline of 23.08%.