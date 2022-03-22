Germany’s technology industry sees a rise of 19.05% in cross border deal activity in February 2022

Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 19.05% in overall cross border deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (CETP) IV and PayPal Holdings’ $100m private equity deal with shopware, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 50 cross border deals worth $403.8m were announced in February 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 42 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 26 deals, which accounted for 52% of all cross border deals.

In second place was M&A with 20 cross border deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 40% and 8% of overall deal activity in the Germany’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $229.98m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $100m and $73.8m respectively.

Germany technology industry cross border deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 65.7% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $265.1m, against the overall value of $403.8m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (CETP) IV and PayPal Holdings $100m private equity deal with shopware

2) The $60.1m acquisition of Daedalic Entertainment by Nacon

3) Cherry Ventures,DN Capital,Headline Ventures,Kreos Capital Group,Scope Hanson,Soravia Group and TruVenturo $45m venture financing deal with numa group

4) The $30m venture financing of Flip by Cavalry Ventures Management,Daniel Krauss,Fritz Osterle,HV Capital Adviser,Jochen Engert,Jurgen Hambrecht,Kurt Lauk,LEA Partners,Matthias Muller,Notion Capital and Roland Berger

5) Ahren Innovation Capital,M Ventures,Metaplanet Holdings,Project A Ventures and Vsquared Ventures $30m venture financing deal with micropsi industries