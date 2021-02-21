Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 36.00% in overall cross border deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by SAP’s $1.22bn acquisition of Signavio, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 34 cross border deals worth $1.64bn were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 25 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 19 deals, which accounted for 55.9% of all cross border deals.

In second place was M&A with 13 cross border deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 38.2% and 5.9% of overall deal activity in the Germany’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.29bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $349.88m.

Germany technology industry cross border deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 97.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $1.6bn, against the overall value of $1.64bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SAP’s $1.22bn acquisition of Signavio

2) The $160m venture financing of sennder by Accel, HV Capital Adviser, Lakestar Capital, Project A Services GmbHKG and Scania Growth Capital

3) Accel, Global Founders Capital, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Ltd., Northzone Ventures and Picus Capital’s $125m venture financing of Personio

4) The $73m acquisition deal with camLine by Elisa

5) Cherry Ventures, Global Founders Capital and Valar Ventures’ venture financing with Nufin for $25.58m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.