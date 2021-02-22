Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 6.67% in overall deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 64 deals worth $11.19bn were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 60 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 36 deals, which accounted for 56.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 24 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 37.5% and 6.3% of overall deal activity in the Germany’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $10.66bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $535.33m.

Germany technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 98.3% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $11bn, against the overall value of $11.19bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU

2) The $1.22bn acquisition of Signavio by SAP

3) Accel, HV Capital Adviser, Lakestar Capital, Project A Services GmbHKG and Scania Growth Capital’s $160m venture financing of sennder

4) The $135.45m venture financing deal with Mambu by Acton Capital Partners, Arena Holdings, Bessemer Venture Partners, Runa Capital, TCV and Tiger Global Management

5) Accel, Global Founders Capital, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Ltd., Northzone Ventures and Picus Capital’s venture financing with Personio for $125m.

