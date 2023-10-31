The European Commission, governments, telcos, and fibrecos’ ongoing efforts to achieve the Gigabit Society targets will boost fibre uptake. Policies play an important role in accelerating digital transformation. First, the European Commission’s Gigabit Society vision for 2025 and later, Digital Decade 2030, focus on delivering gigabit connectivity to all households. Technologies of choice often include fibre and 5G. Therefore, local governments are planning budgets for infrastructure deployment. For example, under the France Très Haut Débit, a national broadband plan, France will have nationwide full fibre coverage by 2025. The plan has allocated €3.3bn ($3.4bn) on for network deployment, and an additional €240m ($252.7m), a part of France’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, is financed to support the rollout in rural areas.
In addition, fibrecos are speeding up fibre rollout. Fibrecos are common vehicles for investing in FTTP deployment. Moreover, structural separation of fibre-optic assets has been gaining traction in Europe as communication service providers are looking to monetise their infrastructure assets while accelerating FTTP deployment. Telcos such as Telefonica Spain, Orange France, MEO Portugal, and TIM Italy have separated their fibre assets into separate entities with stakes offloaded to investment funds.
Under the Gigabit Society vision, all EU households will have 100Mbps fixed broadband connectivity by 2025 and gigabit fixed broadband connectivity by 2030. Supported by gigabit targets, FTTP’s share of fixed broadband lines will increase from 50.7% in 2023 to 73.3% in 2028.
