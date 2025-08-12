Dohmke expressed that the pull of his entrepreneurial background has led him to leave GitHub to pursue founding another company. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, has announced his decision to leave the code-hosting service to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey.

Dohmke stated that this marks the end of a significant period during which the company made substantial advancements in AI, particularly through its Copilot offerings.

Dohmke, who relocated to the US from Germany over ten years ago following the sale of his own startup to Microsoft, cited his “startup roots” as a key factor in his choice to step down.

He said, “In the years since, I’ve had the privilege of working with many exceptional human beings, including Hubbers, Microsofties, customers, partners, our GitHub Stars, open-source maintainers, and developers around the world who’ve helped us shape GitHub.

“From building mobile developer tools, to running the acquisition of GitHub alongside Nat Friedman, to becoming GitHub’s CEO and guiding us into the age of Copilot and AI, it has been the ride of a lifetime.”

However, he expressed that the pull of his entrepreneurial background has led him to leave GitHub to pursue founding another company.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Dohmke will remain with the company until the end of 2025 to assist with the transition.

He noted, “GitHub and its leadership team will continue its mission as part of Microsoft’s CoreAI organisation, with more details shared soon.”

Under Dohmke’s leadership, GitHub has achieved various milestones, boasting more than one billion repositories and forks, as well as a community of more than 150 million developers.

The platform has seen a surge in open-source contributions and a doubling of AI projects in the past year, according to Dohmke.

He highlighted the advancements made in accessibility, the expansion of the platform’s presence in various regions, and the transformative impact of GitHub Advanced Security.

Dohmke also emphasised the evolution of GitHub Copilot, which has grown from a basic autocompletion tool to a comprehensive coding assistant, now serving more than 20 million users.

He remarked, “Because of your relentless work, GitHub Copilot has introduced the greatest change to software development since the advent of the personal computer.”