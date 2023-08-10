GlobalData’s latest league table of M&A advisers reveals a decline in the value and volume of deals advised on by the top ten legal advisers in the technology, media and telecom sector for H1 2023, compared to the same period last year.

The leading data and analytics company ranks advisers by the value and volume of M&A deals on which they advised.

According to its financial deals database, Latham & Watkins jumped to leading position measured in terms of value by advising on $50.5bn worth of deals, even though the company saw a 47.2% decline in the value of deals it advised on compared to H1 2022.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati took the lead measured by number of transactions, after advising on 79 deals during H1 2023. This marks a 50.3% decline for the company compared to H1 2022.

“Most of the top ten advisers by value witnessed a decline in the total value of deals they advised on during H1 2023, compared to H1 2023,” explains GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose.

“Latham & Watkins also witnessed decline, but it was relatively lesser compared to most of its peers. As a result, it went from occupying the fifth position by value in H1 2022 to top the chart by this metric in H1 2023.

“In fact, it was the only firm to surpass $50bn in total deal value during H1 2023. Latham & Watkins advised on eight billion-dollar deals [valued at $1bn or more], which also included two mega deals valued more than $10bn.

“Meanwhile, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, despite registering a decline in deals volume in H1 2023 compared to H1 2022, managed to retain its leadership position by this metric. Apart from leading by volume, it also occupied the fourth position by value in H1 2023.

Kirkland & Ellis came second both in terms of value and volume, by advising on 66 deals worth a total of $44.1bn. This marks a significant decline for both metrics compared to H1 2022.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison occupied third place by deal value and was the only adviser who saw an increase over last year, advising on $35.5bn worth of deals, compared to $23.7 in H1 2022.

The leading adviser by value, Latham & Watkins, also came third measured by volume in H1 2023 after advising on 52 deals, registering a 50% decline in the number of transactions it advised on compared to H1 2022.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions of deals from leading advisers.