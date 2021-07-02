Mubadala-owned semiconductor firm GlobalFoundries and its partners have broken ground on a $4bn semiconductor fabrication facility in Singapore.

GlobalFoundries has partnered with Singapore Economic Development Board and “committed customers” to expand its manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

When complete, the facility will expand GlobalFoundries’ Singapore capacity by 450,000 wafers a year taking the total capacity to 1.5 million of its 300mm wafers a year.

The global demand for semiconductor chips is expected to increase 2.1 times in the next eight years.

Semiconductor chips are used from smart phones to automobiles.

The so-called fourth industrial revolution (4IR), the availability of fifth generation (5G) mobile communications network and the accelerated adoption of digitalisation post Covid-19 contribute to the global demand growth of semiconductor chips.

In addition to GlobalFoundries, Mubadala’s technology portfolio includes a significant stake in US-based chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Al-Yah Satellite Company, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (Du), and most recently, Abu Dhabi-based G42.