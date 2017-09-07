GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

People in Asia are more likely to find gluten-free labels appealing than the global average, according to a recent GlobalData survey.

It showed 64 percent of people in Asia typically buy products with gluten-free claims, well above the global average of 49 percent.

While the gluten-free trend is often considered a Western craze, it is also taking Asia by storm.

People in Asia attribute healthy benefits to gluten-free products despite there being no scientific evidence for it people have a positive health perception of gluten-free.

Thee most common reason for buying gluten-free food and drink is because people (almost 40 percent) believe food and drink products labelled as gluten-free are healthier.

This figure is higher than in Europe, where the gluten-free trend is in a mature stage.

This suggests there is room to innovate and those with gluten intolerance are no longer solely the target for manufacturers.