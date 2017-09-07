People in Asia are more likely to find gluten-free labels appealing than the global average, according to a recent GlobalData survey.
It showed 64 percent of people in Asia typically buy products with gluten-free claims, well above the global average of 49 percent.
While the gluten-free trend is often considered a Western craze, it is also taking Asia by storm.
People in Asia attribute healthy benefits to gluten-free products despite there being no scientific evidence for it people have a positive health perception of gluten-free.
Thee most common reason for buying gluten-free food and drink is because people (almost 40 percent) believe food and drink products labelled as gluten-free are healthier.
This figure is higher than in Europe, where the gluten-free trend is in a mature stage.
This suggests there is room to innovate and those with gluten intolerance are no longer solely the target for manufacturers.