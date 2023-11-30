In this photo illustration the Goldman Sachs Group logo seen on a smartphone screen with stock trading. Shutterstock/ rafapress

US investment bank Goldman Sachs, in its ongoing efforts to divest its challenged credit card business, may have found a potential exit strategy from its collaboration with Apple.

Sources at Bloomberg indicated that Apple, which is offering credit card and savings account services in partnership with Goldman Sachs, recently transmitted a term sheet to the financial institution.

The document is seen as an initial move toward terminating the contract, marking a potential shift in the trajectory of their collaboration. Although the process is anticipated to extend over several years, discussions remain private.

Originally slated to last for at least another five years, the partnership between Goldman Sachs and Apple has faced setbacks as the investment bank retreats from its consumer lending endeavours, citing unforeseen costs and rapid deployment as contributing factors.

Additionally, Goldman is expected to discontinue its credit card partnership with General Motors.

For Apple, the collaboration formed part of a broader strategy to expand its financial offerings and augment revenue from services amid a slowdown in hardware sales.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Last year, 22% of Apple’s sales were derived from services, a notable increase from less than 10% a decade ago.

Despite Goldman Sachs’ potential departure, Apple asserts its commitment to the Apple Card credit card and savings account, stating it has no plans to discontinue these products, regardless of Goldman’s involvement.

Goldman Sachs has been exploring exit strategies for its credit card tie-ups throughout the year but has not officially commented on the recent developments.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported on Apple’s proposal, suggesting it could take effect within approximately 12 to 15 months.

Reports indicate that Goldman Sachs has engaged in talks with American Express regarding the takeover of the Apple credit card and related services.

However, concerns about loss rates have been raised by American Express. Synchrony Financial has also expressed interest in assuming control of the credit card program.



Despite the challenges, Apple and Goldman Sachs introduced a high-yield savings account in April, reaching $10bn in US deposits by August.

Nonetheless, user complaints regarding difficulties in withdrawing cash from the savings account surfaced, attributed by Apple CEO Tim Cook to a security system designed to prevent fraud, as revealed in a June interview.

According to research analyst GlobalData, global mobile payment transaction value is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.8% between 2021 to 2025, reaching $122.5tn by 2025.

Mobile payment volume will also grow significantly, at a compound annual growth rate of 19.9% between 2021 and 2025 reaching 2.2 billion payments by 2025.