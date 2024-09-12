According to evidence prosecutors presented at Google’s antitrust trial on Wednesday (11 September), a Google executive told colleagues the goal for the company’s then-nascent online advertising business in 2009 was to “crush” rival advertising networks.
The statements underscored the US Department of Justice‘s claim that Google has sought to monopolise the online advertising market.
On the third day of the trial, prosecutors introduced evidence of how Google employees thought about the company’s products at the time when the government alleges it set out to dominate the ad tech market.
David Rosenblatt, Google’s former president of display advertising said: “We’ll be able to crush the other networks and that’s our goal.”
Google denies the allegations, saying it faces fierce competition from rival digital advertising companies.
One former employee Rosenblatt said that by owning publisher ad servers, the advertiser ad network would have a “first look” at available spots for ads, according to court notes.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Rosenblatt came to Google in 2008 when it acquired his former ad tech company, DoubleClick, and left the following year.
The notes of his talk showed him discussing the advantages of owning technology on both sides and the middle of the market.
He also said it was a “nightmare” for publishers to switch platforms and that “it takes an act of God to do it.”
Google has said it is not the only company to offer an integrated suite of products for advertisers and publishers, and that Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms, have similar offerings.
If US District Judge Leonie Brinkema finds that Google broke the law, she would consider prosecutors’ request to make Google at least sell off Google Ad Manager, a platform that includes the company’s publisher ad server and its ad exchange.