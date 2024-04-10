Both Google and Intel have launched their own AI chips in a bid to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in AI chip technology.
Google’s announced its new Axion chip technology at its Las Vegas Next 2024 event on 9 April.
Google stated that its Axion chip would enable high compute tasks such as analytics, machine learning and information retrieval. It has been built using materials from computer processor provider Arm.
Arm’s CEO Rene Haas stated that the launch of Axion was a “significant milestone” for Google’s infrastructure.
“Decades of ecosystem investment, combined with Google’s ongoing innovation and open-source software contributions ensure the best experience for the workloads that matter most to customers running on Arm everywhere,” Haas said.
Axion will be available to Google Cloud customers later this year.
Google’s chip launch coincided with Intel’s own announcement of its Gaudi 3 chip, which it claims can be used to train large language models 50% faster than Nvidia’s H100 processor.
Intel’s Gaudi 3 is also touted as having better energy efficiency than Nvidia’s H100 and costs significantly less.
Intel stated that it had announced Gaudi 3’s availability to multiple OEMs including Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Dell.
Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger stated that every company was fast becoming an AI company. “Our latest Gaudi, Xeon and Core Ultra platforms are delivering a cohesive set of flexible solutions tailored to meet the changing needs of our customers and partners and capitalize on the immense opportunities ahead,” Gelsinger said.
Research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts that Nvidia will experience a decline as the chip industry experiences unprecedented growth in 2024.
While Nvidia’s H100 GPUs have been an essential part of AI infrastructure, GlobalData predicted that its success would catalyse other tech companies to launch their own chip hardware to reduce their dependence on Nvidia.
It forecast that 2023’s AI arms race would evolve in 2024 to become an AI chip race.