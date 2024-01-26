Google Cloud and Hugging Face have partnered together for open AI research and collaboration.
Hugging Face stated that this partnership supports its ongoing goal to create an open platform for software engineers, data scientists and developers to easily access the latest AI technology.
Both Google Cloud and Hugging Face have reinforced their commitments to democratising AI research, with Hugging Face crediting Google’s historic research paper contributions to AI as a major motivation for choosing it as a research partner.
Google was behind the famous AI whitepaper Attention is all you need, published in 2017 the paper introduced a Transformer model that based network architecture on neural networks. It is widely credited with changing the way developers worked on generative AI.
Hugging Face and Google Cloud’s partnership will allow the companies to share hardware, cloud infrastructure, open data and open source models.
This new partnership will also allow Google Cloud customers to easily access and train Hugging Face AI models on Google’s Kubernetes Engine and Vertex AI.
“With this new partnership, we will make it easy for Hugging Face users and Google Cloud customers to leverage the latest open models together with leading optimized AI infrastructure and tools from Google Cloud including Vertex AI and TPUs to meaningfully advance developers ability to build their own AI models,” stated Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue.
By 2030, research and analyst company GlobalData forecast that the global AI market will be worth more than $900bn, achieving a CAGR of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
By late 2024, GlobalData advises that every company will need to be an AI company regardless of their industry.