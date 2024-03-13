Companies transitioning to cloud will need tight security solutions. Credit: Michael Vi/shutterstock

Google Cloud has released a new multicloud risk management solution, Security Command Centre Enterprise (SCC Enterprise).

SCC Enterprise fuses cloud cybersecurity with enterprise security operations using US cybersecurity company Mandiant’s security service Hunt.

Unlike prior security solutions, Google Cloud stated that SCC Enterprise creates a single view for security teams of a business’ posture controls, active threats and cloud data.

Using SCC Enterprise will give security teams a holistic view of a business’ security instead of traditional cloud security solutions which are often separated from enterprise security operations.

This means that SCC Enterprise can enable its users access to easy to visualise attack pathways and provide businesses with detailed risk scores for proactive security insight. Google Cloud’s SCC Enterprise also leverages AI for faster threat identification.

Cybersecurity continues to be a major priority for businesses globally.

A 2024 survey conducted by research and analysis company GlobalData found that 65% of businesses already considered cybersecurity a disruptive theme to their workflow.

The use of cloud computing by enterprises increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic according to GlobalData’s findings in its 2024 thematic intelligence report into cloud, but without strong security configurations cloud data can be an easy target for bad actors.