Google cloud workspace customers are facing disappearing files, in an outage that Google said this Monday (27 November) that it was fixing.
Customers first reported the issue on the 22 November when a user posted on Google Drive Help stating that their account had reverted back to May 2023 files.
It has not been specified how many users worldwide have been affected.
Businesses have been increasingly dependent on cloud servers, according to research analyst company GlobalData enterprises in 2021 spent over $160bn on cloud infrastructure and services. By the end of 2026, GlobalData forecasts that businesses will spend over $297bn on cloud.
But as companies become reliant upon cloud, are they unknowingly making service and security sacrifices?
Alibaba Cloud customers in the US, China and Hong Kong recently faced the second cloud outage this month.
CTO at IT services Assured Data Protection Stewart Parkin spoke to ERP Today in April on the risks facing businesses who rely entirely on cloud.
“A lot of applications are now being built on the cloud,” he explained, “… so it’s very possible that an entire organisation moves into the cloud.”
Cloud outages or file disruption will now affect the working day of entire businesses, Parkin stated, putting entire workloads at risk of being lost.
In an industry update on the current state of Google Cloud, GlobalData analyst Amy Larsen DeCarlo wrote that the company had significantly increased its presence in cybersecurity, citing a 2021 $10bn investment towards cybersecurity and Google’s $5bn acquisition of security company Mandiant.
“In a time when organizations are contending with a challenging threat environment often with limited internal resources, security is a critical technology priority,” wrote Larsen DeCarlo.