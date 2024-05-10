Google’s AI model Gemini can now be used to generate a response playbook for enterprise cybersecurity teams.
Gemini in Security Operations can now assist security teams in threat detection, as well as generating response playbooks using natural language.
Cybersecurity teams can then refine the generated playbook to better suit the attack or breach they are dealing with.
During the San Francisco 2024 RSA Conference, Google stated that it hoped this would help cybersecurity teams save vital time during their response to attacks.
“Gemini in Security Operations is enabling us to enhance the efficiency of our Cybersecurity Operations Centre programme as we continue to drive operational excellence,” said senior VP of cybersecurity operations at Fiserv, Ronald Smalley.
“Detection engineers can create detections and playbooks with less effort, and security analysts can find answers quickly with intelligent summarisation and natural language search. This is critical as SOC teams continue to manage increasing data volumes and need to detect, validate and respond to events faster,” he said.
Google also announced that its Security Command Centre Enterprise (SCCE) will have two new GenAI-enabled features, Notebook Security Scanner and Model Armor.
Notebook Security Scanner will automatically look for security weaknesses in open-source software downloaded onto notebooks. If a weakness is detected Notebook Security Scanner will generate user advice on how to handle the possible breach.
Notebook Security Scanner is now available as a preview for existing Google customers.
Model Armor, which Google stated will be previewed in the third quarter of 2024, will protect AI models against data leaks, prompt injections and harmful responses.
In a 2024 survey conducted by GlobalData, more than 60% of businesses were concerned about data security risks posed by GenAI.