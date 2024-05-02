Google has laid off around 200 employees to relocate jobs abroad to be closer to its partners, according to an internal memo originally reported by CNBC.
The layoffs affect Core employees, including its Python and Flutter developer teams, who work on online safety and Google’s flagship products.
Some of the affected jobs will be moved to India or Mexico in an attempt to be closer to Google’s partners.
Asim Husain, Google’s vice president of its Developer Ecosystem, acknowledged the uncertainty created among employees.
“Announcements of this sort may leave many of you feeling uncertain or frustrated,” Husain wrote in an internal email reviewed by CNBC, but he stated that the layoffs would be beneficial to Google’s long-term goals.
“We intend to maintain our current global footprint while also expanding in high-growth global workforce locations so that we can operate closer to our partners and developer communities,” he wrote.
Husain also acknowledged the industry wide change in software development being driven by the rise of generative AI.
“Recent advances in Generative AI across the industry, including Google’s Gemini, are changing the very nature of software development as we know it,” he wrote.
Google recently announced its first ever dividend following its Q1 2024 results, in which it reported a first-quarter revenue of $80.5bn. Google largely credited its work in generative AI as a catalyst for this growth.
In January 2024 the president of Google’s parent company Alphabet, Ruth Porat, stated that the company may conduct layoffs to invest more money into AI.
“We remain committed to our work to durably re-engineer our cost base as we invest to support our growth opportunities,” she said during an earnings call.
On January 11, Google had already cut hundreds of jobs from its augmented reality, Pixel and Nest teams to become more efficient.
Many Big Tech companies are conducting layoffs in 2024.
Over 273 tech companies conducted layoffs this year, leaving nearly 80,000 employees redundant according to layoffs.fyi.