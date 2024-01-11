Google announced hundreds of employee cuts on Wednesday (11 January) across multiple teams including massive cuts within its augmented reality (AR) team.
As well as most of the AR team, hundreds of employees will be laid off across its Voice Assistant unit and Pixel, Nest and Fitbit hardware teams, the company said in a statement.
“Throughout second-half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities,” Google said in a statement received by Reuters.
“Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally,” according to the statement.
Google has not specified the exact number of roles that will be impacted.
The move comes as layoffs continue to plague the technology industry. Just days into 2024 multiple companies including Amazon, Duolingo and Unity Software have announced major cuts to their workforce.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Twitch, the live streaming platform owned by Amazon, is preparing to lay off 35% of its workforce, say sources. The move could impact approximately 500 employees.
The anticipated layoffs are part of a broader trend of job reductions at the company and come as Twitch grapples with financial losses and a recent exodus of top executives.
The rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence (genAI) and a flurry of regulatory setbacks have played a big role in shaping these workforce decisions.
The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 has made GenAI the most talked-about technology theme of 2023 and the global AI market will grow significantly in the next few years, according to GlobalData’s Thematic Research: Artificial Intelligence in Media report 2023.
GlobalData estimates revenues will reach $909bn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 35.2% between 2022 and 2030.