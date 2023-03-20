Credit: JRdes Shutterstock.

Google fired off a slew of announcements recently around machine learning (ML) and application platforms emphasising ease of use and greater AI accessibility for low-coders. Its announcement is hot on the heels of Microsoft’s similar messaging to developers during its Azure Open Source Day, which also took place this month.

Google, Microsoft and AWS are targeting enterprise developers with promises of new levels of accessibility to advanced data science capabilities. AI is the new weapon in the cloud wars, and developers are the source for building an army.

Google is broadening its developer audience through new AI-enabled APIs, tools, and capabilities, including a new generative AI model being made available to this community for the first time. Foundational to these services are Google’s growing AI portfolio including:

PaLM API, accesses Google’s large language learning model

Vertex AI, machine learning platform

Generative AI App Builder, new app development platform for creating bots, chat apps, digital assistants, custom search engines

Workspace, a simplified app development/management toolset (including Cloud Code)

MakerSuite, a simple browser-based tool for building apps with Google’s Foundation Model

As the OSS disruptor in the cloud wars, Google has attempted to gain ground via engineering strengths that cater to pro developers in search of advanced app modernization tools and ops teams in need of application lifecycle management (ALM) innovations. More recently cloud giants are looking to woo low-coders and non-coders to quickly assemble a legion of developers devoted to building on their respective platforms including GCP, Azure, and AWS.

Google PaLM

Google’s PaLM AI foundation model alongside its new low-code browser-based MakerSuite tool is positioned as a more straight-forward approach to creating apps, a move which plays nicely into Google’s redoubled efforts to make headway in the cloud wars. The company has been expanding its capacity for supporting low-coders (initially through its acquisition of AppSheets three years ago) then the subsequent release of simplified low-code platforms like Workspace, and more recently via a quickly expanding reskilling/training program. Revamped programs aimed at reskilling new developers and IT admins are called: Google Cloud Skills Boost, Cloud Digital Leader Learning Path, and The Arcade. (GlobalData will issue a comprehensive vendor reskilling Advisory Report later this month).

AI is the new battleground

Google is not home free on winning the hearts and minds of developers. Microsoft Azure has an enviable following in its long-established .NET developer community and close ties with GitHub. Through GitHub, Microsoft makes its Azure AI and Machine Learning technology available and positioned as open source.

AI is the new battleground in the cloud wars spurred by increased AI automation and accessibility. As such AI will significantly escalate in the coming year for its ability to ease next-generation app development capabilities among developers and DevOps teams.

Generative AI based on large language models (e.g., ChatGPT) will ease developers’ and IT admins’ cumbersome coding requirements substantially by automating the writing/converting of scripting, particularly programming languages they are unfamiliar with. This is extremely attractive for those new developers as well as traditional coding warriors looking to improve their professional abilities and secure their career opportunities.