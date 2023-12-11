Google brings on-device AI to Pixel Pro 8 with its ChatGPT rival, Gemini Nano, which is is built for on-device tasks.
It adds two expanded features: ‘Summarize in Recorder’ and ‘Smart Reply in Gboard.’ Summarize in Recorder provides a summary of recorded conversations, interviews, and presentations without a network connection. Smart Reply suggests high-quality responses with conversational awareness.
On-device AI is the ability of devices to execute tasks locally without depending on cloud-based services or remote servers. Generative AI (GenAI) models pull from cloud-based data, which has severe limitations in its usage, not to mention cost. For example, simply adding GenAI to search could cost Alphabet $6bn for handling half of its 3.3 trillion search queries. As AI gets more popular in the mainstream, moving AI to edge devices will result in significant cost savings for any company dabbling in this tech.
The most advanced language model AI for Google
Gemini is Google’s most advanced language model AI. Gemini Nano runs directly on Google’s home-grown Tensor G3 chipset, which is specifically engineered for AI. This will bring a level of efficiency to the Pixel 8 Pro that may be difficult to replicate on other Android phones. Although the current use cases are few in number, they will run directly on the phone, which means: a) data stays private, b) the phone has the ability to use features without a network/internet connection, and c) the data transfer is quick and efficient because it does not require connecting to a cloud server for processing information. The more AI learns and grows, the more use cases we will see, as well as more optimized applications over the years.
Rival Samsung is widely marketing its upcoming Galaxy S24 series as AI phones. Apple is a name that remains glaringly absent in this space. Besides a statement from Tim Cook on Apple creating its own on-device AI and spending millions of US dollars daily, there’s been radio silence from the iOS team. But on-device AI is not a distant technology like the metaverse or AR glasses; it is here and ready to be used, with the potential for revolutionizing how we interact with personal devices.
Apple is likely staying mum until it can jump in with a more sophisticated approach, but this is making the company look very much like a slacker. Apple needs to come up with some messaging for its consumers on where it is in the AI race. Announcing a time frame for the release of its own AI LLM would be a good start.
