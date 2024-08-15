The competitive landscape for Google’s AI Gemini Live has been assessed this week, with Apple and Microsoft being named as the biggest competitors, according to analysis produced by research and analysis company GlobalData.
Google’s latest voice assistant with generative AI, Gemini Live, is set to be released on a suite of android devices in the coming weeks, ahead of Apple’s own voice assistant.
This is seen by analysts as a direct swipe at the iPhone maker which has not announced a launch date for its product, similarly OpenAI’s ChatGPT-based voice assistant has experienced delays.
In 2024 alone, three postponements have been announced by OpenAI as the company struggles with high-profile executive departures.
On the other hand, Google is “clearly well-positioned to disseminate its AI capabilities easily and quickly to a massive Android user base” according to the report.
Nine consumer electronics companies were ranked in the GlobalData analysis on their ability to compete with Google, with Meta having the least impact on Google’s AI ventures.
Despite this, Meta’s AI-voice assistant will also be beating Apple to a rollout, with voice integration into the VR headset Meta Quest announced for this summer.
Although the highest ranked, Google still has several risks ahead when penetrating the AI-voice assistant market with Gemini Live, according to analysts, “Google has not yet succeeded in generating substantial revenue through its Google Assistant.
“Moreover, reports indicate that Amazon incurred losses on its Alexa voice assistant exceeding $10bn in 2022, suggesting similar financial difficulties in previous years and, quite possibly, in the years that followed.”
Competitive concerns named in the report also include the cost associated with training artificial intelligence models and the data servers needed.
The report states that data centres for AI training are more energy-intensive than traditional data centres due to excessive electricity for servers and cooling systems.
The report states: “Google’s greenhouse gas emissions last year were 48% higher compared to 2019, an indication of the challenges facing a company to meet climate goals while striving to lead in AI technology.”
While the most competitive option, Google holds a relatively small portion of the global smartphone market and must collaborate with the mobile manufacturers it wishes to compete with if Gemini Live is to succeed.