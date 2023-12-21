Google has stated that it will restrict its large language model (LLM), Bard, from answering election-related questions in the lead up to the 2024 US Presidential election.
The restrictions are to be set in place by early 2024.
Google’s update to Bard coincides with the release of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) annual report, which predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) would pose a substantial threat to democracy.
Even in elections where votes are cast via pencil and paper, the NCSC stated that in the run-up to an election AI-generated content poses a misinformation risk.
“AI-created hyper-realistic bots will make the spread of disinformation easier and the manipulation of media for use in deepfake campaigns will likely become more advanced,” the report reads.
In November this year, Meta blocked the use of AI-generated content in political ads on its Facebook social media platform.
Research analyst company GlobalData reported in its executive briefing on AI that generative AI was the fastest-developing form of the technology.
In a November 2023 survey, GlobalData found that 57% of respondents answered that AI was already disrupting their sector. AI has been reported as the most disruptive technology in GlobalData’s surveys since 2021.