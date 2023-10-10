Google Cloud has launched new generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search capabilities for the healthcare and life sciences industry.
The technology giant has added these capabilities to the new version of Vertex AI Search, the company said at the healthcare technology conference HLTH ’23.
Vertex AI Search, according to Google Cloud, uses medically tuned generative AI to enable users to search across a wide range of data, including clinical sources such as FHIR data, clinical notes, and medical data in electronic health records.
The solution integrates with Google Health’s search and intelligent summarisation features from the pilot product Care Studio, as well as Google Cloud’s Healthcare API and Healthcare Data Engine.
The new functionalities expand on Vertex AI Search’s existing capability to set up conversational search and question-answering applications that are powered by foundation models, the company added.
Google hopes that the solution will reduce pressure on healthcare workers and the administration.
Google Cloud VP and general manager, of cloud AI and industry solutions Burak Gokturk said: “Bringing Google-quality, gen AI search capabilities across an organization’s entire ecosystem, including EHRs, has the potential to dramatically improve efficiencies, provide clinical decision support, and increase the quality of care clinicians can give patients.
“Making Vertex AI Search more useful for healthcare and life science organisations is a priority for us because we know that having the right information and insights at the right time can make all the difference in health.”
In addition to Vertex AI Search features, Google Cloud users will also have access to ed-PaLM 2, Google’s large language model trained on complex medical topics.
Earlier in October 2023, Google announced plans to build its Chromebook laptops in India. The technology giant will partner with HP to manufacture the devices.