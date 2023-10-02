Credit: Shutterstock / CC Photo Labs

Alphabet-owned Google has announced it will be making its flagship Chromebook laptops in India, marking a major win for the country as it continues to attract manufacturing deals with Big Tech.

The decision to manufacture Chromebooks in India will increase Google’s supply to the country and be in a better position to compete with rivals like Dell, CEO Sundar Pichai said Monday (2nd October).

“These are the first Chromebooks to be made in India and will make it easier for Indian students to have access to affordable and secure computing,” Pichai wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The search engine giant will be partnering with HP to carry out the manufacturing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been looking to capitalise on Big Tech increasingly moving away from China, following an ongoing trade war with the US and strict Covid restrictions.

In May, India unveiled a $2.1bn financial incentive plan to draw makers of laptops and computer hardware to the country.

Google moving to manufacture in India will mean it can keep a steady supply of Chromebooks to the country of 1.4 billion people, without worrying about potential import sanctions.

The news comes as computer hardware deals in India have seen a major increase over the past two years, according to GlobalData’s deal database.

In 2023 so far, computer hardware deals in India totalled $2.9bn, significantly increasing from 2021, which saw computer hardware deals total just $74m.

The value of computer hardware deals have exceeded 2022 volumes so far this year too, as deals valued $2.7bn last year, according to the research company.

