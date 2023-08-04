India appears to backtrack on its sudden import restrictions. Credit: Caprieleeeh/shutterstock.com

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has announced that there will be a transition period for companies affected by recent import licensing restrictions.

The new rules, announced with immediate effect on 3 August 2023, required licenses for imported laptops, personal computers and tablets.

There are reports of Apple, Samsung and HP freezing imports of laptops that had already been sent off before the regulation changes were announced.

It is being speculated that shipments of laptops and tablets that were sent before the 3 August announcement will still be allowed to enter the country.

Whilst no clear deadline was set out for the transition period, an unnamed government source revealed to Reuters that it could be as long as 3 to 6 months.

GlobalData consultant Neil Saunders theorised on the cause for the transition period.

In Saunders’ opinion, whilst a transitionary period makes sense as “it would have been very damaging to put such onerous restrictions in place without allowing for adjustment”, he also believes that the Indian government likely received considerable pushback from companies like Apple.

Saunders states that it is probable that many big tech companies were “caught by surprise” at the sudden announcement.

Describing the licensing requirements as “restrictive and protectionist”, Saunders hypothesises that their immediate implementation was not welcomed by businesses. However, he does believe that the government introduced them to help develop manufacturing in India, despite speculation that India is wanting to become an alternative manufacturing location in the US China trade war.

Saunders guarantees that there will be a lot of lobbying behind the scenes to arrive to some sort of compromise that can allow for India’s manufacturing to be nurtured whilst also allowing controlled imports.

However, Saunders concludes that whether or not the transition period will be successful to amend restrictions remains to be seen and a compromise likely is not likely in the near future.