The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was officially released ahead of schedule December 4, 2023 due to a leak. Credit: Chris DELMAS / AFP / Getty Images

The trailer for the highly anticipated sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto video game series was released ahead of schedule on Monday (4 December), after it was leaked on X early.

The account that leaked the trailer less than 24 hours before it was due to release was suspended from the platform quickly – confirming to fans that it was real.

Despite the quick takedown, the post had thousands of likes and replies with many people viewing it and saving it for themselves.

Grand Theft Auto maker Rockstar followed the takedown with an official release of the trailer on its social media channels.

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

The upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is not only highly anticipated by fans of the series, the entire gaming industry is also bracing for its impact.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The previous entry, Grand Theft Auto 5, is one of the most successful video games of all time. It is estimated to have sold over 180 million units in its lifetime and generated $7.7bn to date.

Can Grand Theft Auto 6 replicate success?

As stated by Jack Bumby, senior editor at research company GlobalData, Grand Theft Auto is an “interesting case” in the gaming industry as it doesn’t rely on any of the emerging trends for its success.

“By all metrics, mobile gaming is the future of the industry [and] Esports will make huge amounts of money while new technologies like augmented reality will become commonplace,” Bumby wrote in a blog post for GlobalData.

“But Grand Theft Auto, and Rockstar’s games in general, feature none of these trends,” he added.

However, Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two have made an unprecedented amount of money riding the trend of e-commerce in gaming since Grand Theft Auto 5’s release in 2013.

As stated in GlobalData’s upcoming Tech, Media, and Telecom Themes 2024 report: “Microtransactions are a staple revenue model for game publishers,” according to Bumby.

Microtransactions are a business model where users can purchase virtual goods or currency with micropayments within a game. This has led to a whole manner of controversy in the past, with some US lawmakers even pushing to ban the model.

But GTA 5, specifically its multiplayer portion “Grand Theft Auto Online” has seen incredible success with the microtransaction model.

Grand Theft Auto Online, to the outside non-gaming eye, is effectively an interactive shopping centre. Players are able to purchase everything in-game; from flashy new clothes and cars, to entire apartment blocks.

Recent reports show that Rockstar recently acquired Cfx.re, a modding team that has helped produce mods for its previous games which help players live out realistic and fleshed out lives.

“This acquisition suggests that the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto Online will be more role playing-focused, pushing it into the realm of metaverse-adjacent games like Fortnite and ROBLOX,” Bumby wrote.

It’s clear that Rockstar and Take-Two will be betting on the same success for Grand Theft Auto – but it’s a huge feat to achieve twice.

In 2018, the second installment of Rockstar’s wild west franchise, Red Dead Redemption 2, was met with critical acclaim and has since been hailed one of the greatest video games ever made.

However, the online portion, Red Dead Online, failed to capture the attention and wallets of gamers like Grand Theft Auto Online did.

‘It could be that the analog world of cowboys did not lend itself well to the flying motorcycles and fighter jets that gamers came to expect from Grand Theft Auto Online, or it could be that Rockstar struggled to monetise the sale of horses, revolvers, and cowboy hats,” Bumby wrote.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been rumoured as being one of the most expensive video games ever made. It’s clear that Rockstar will be betting on its multiplayer portion to deliver the same unprecedented returns through microtransactions like Grand Theft Auto 5.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been given an official release date of 2025.