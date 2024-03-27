Automation Will Improve Mine Efficiency, According To The New Report. Credit: Kucher Sergey/shutterstock.

The robotics industry will be worth $218bn by 2030, offering productivity and a solution to the talent shortage facing the global mining industry.

Service robots will be the “growth engine” of the robotics sector, according to GlobalData’s new Robotics in Mining report, which notes that: “With the mining industry under pressure to cut costs and enhance efficiency and safety, automation is a potential solution.”

Automation offers increased mine productivity as robotics streamline hauling, drilling, blasting and exploration processes.

The report particularly considers the role of tele-remote control, autonomous trucks and load haul dump (LHD) vehicles. It estimates that there were 1,032 in use worldwide in May 2023, with an estimated 41% of these in use in Australia.

Of this, it says: “Operating 24/7, these trucks optimise routes to minimise fuel consumption by 10% and increase productivity by up to 30%, while reducing the risk of accidents by 80%.”

It considers the example of BHP, which operates 367 autonomous trucks; as a result, the company has reported a 20% increase in productivity, a 20% reduction in operating costs and a 90% reduction in haul truck accidents.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The report also notes that: “Robotic technology surpasses human capabilities in performing tasks with precision, resulting in increased efficiency, reduced waste across mining operations, reduced machine damage, increased equipment lifetime and reduced staffing.”

As it grows, the robotics landscape is set to become increasingly varied, with exoskeletons, logistics robots, drones and consumer robots likely be the fastest-growing sectors, according to the report. Set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39% between 2022 and 2030, exoskeletons will grow most rapidly, followed by logistics robots, which will grow at a 22% CAGR.

The introduction of new robotics technology will help plug the talent gap in an industry facing a severe skills shortage and struggling to attract professionals.

In a 2023 McKinsey survey, 71% of respondents said that the talent shortage was an obstacle to their targets. The report notes that the focus on automation will result in “a shift towards tech talent”. However, it continues: “A routine workforce is still necessary. Mining companies must create open, inclusive and safe environments to make mining an aspirational industry for young talent.”

The report also says: “Mine productivity, one of the main concerns within the industry, is significantly improved by robotics. Robotics plays a crucial role in various operations such as hauling, drilling, blasting and exploration. Commonly deployed robots include autonomous trucks, drilling robots and robotic conveyor systems.”