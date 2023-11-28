Samsung acquired HARMAN in 2016. Credit: Mark Chan/Unsplash.

HARMAN, a unit of Samsung Electronics, has acquired audio technology platform Roon for an undisclosed sum.

Roon is a music player platform with a focus on music enthusiasts.

It has an interface for searching and finding music, can be used with any audio device, and has a playback engine built to produce high-quality sound.

Roon is available for all widely used operating systems. It manufactures a range of hardware server appliances known as Nucleus.

Roon will continue operating with its current staff as a stand-alone HARMAN company alongside JBL, AKG, Lexicon, Mark Levinson, and others.

HARMAN said it aims to grow Roon’s open device ecosystem, which entails working with more than160 different audio companies and providing audio to more than 1,000 high-performing devices.

With the acquisition, Roon’s outstanding UI/UX design knowledge and commitment to its devoted community will grow and thrive, added HARMAN.

HARMAN president of lifestyle division Dave Rogers said: “The team at Roon shares our passion in bringing exceptional sound and connectivity to music lovers as they browse, discover, and listen at home and on the go. We are looking forward to welcoming Roon, whose impressive talent will join the HARMAN family and bolster our already robust engineering capabilities.”

Roon CEO Enno Vandermeer said: “By combining forces with HARMAN, Roon gains the incredible scale, resources, and reach of a global technology leader, while maintaining our independence to invest in the business’s growth and future.

“We look forward to continuing to bring our advanced data management, SaaS expertise, and consumer engagement capabilities to our broad ecosystem of partners, as we join forces with HARMAN to deliver even greater audio experiences to our customers.”

South Korean technology major Samsung acquired HARMAN in 2016.

Earlier in November 2023, reports emerged that Samsung is developing an artificial intelligence system for smartphones.