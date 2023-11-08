Samsung is developing an AI system to be used within its smartphones, according to reports from its AI Forum this week (8 November).
Named after mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, Samsung Gauss was introduced to the audience at a live demo. Samsung Gauss is a LLM (large language model) that aims to save smartphone users time by organising and composing emails, translating web pages and automating summaries of documents.
Whilst Samsung Gauss is currently only used internally by Samsung employees, the company stated it was optimistic that Gauss would soon be launched on user devices.
Samsung also announced the formation of its AI Red Team, which will monitor and respond to cybersecurity threats and ethical dilemmas throughout the AI development process. Samsung stated that this team would monitor the process from data collection and training to regulating the results generated by Samsung Gauss.
Samsung’s LLM development is not unique.
Just this week, reports emerged that Amazon was testing a similar software to rival OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Elon Musk also announced that social media platform X was releasing an LLM to premium X subscribers. Both moves have been described as responses to OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT last November.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Samsung invited Jason Wei, OpenAI researcher and author, to speak at its AI Forum on the future role of LLMs in the AI marketplace describing a “renaissance” of language models.
Research company GlobalData forecasts that the global AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, stating that generative AI is likely to affect every business sector in the near future. This impact will only increase as AI becomes more accurate and factually reliable.
Of all of AI technologies, GlobalData notes that generative AI is the fastest growing and that whilst current generative AI is estimated to be around 80% accurate in its answers, it could soon be 99% accurate in the next ten years.
However, the research company does state that despite this hype, generative AI has been under tighter scrutiny over the potential for data security threats.
Creating a generative AI system for consumer mobiles must be completely water-tight, warns the analyst, if Samsung wants Gauss to be considered trustworthy by consumers.