The company expects its MSI technology to play a key role in software engineering, industrial design, and medical technology. Credit: Who is Danny/Shutterstock.

American technology company Harmonic has announced a significant $75m Series A funding round to accelerate the development of its Mathematical Superintelligence (MSI) platform.

The investment values the company at $325m post-money.

It was led by global venture capital company Sequoia Capital, along with contributions from Index Ventures.

The round also saw additional support from Jasper Lau’s Era Funds, DST Global partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Nikesh Arora, and Jared Leto.

Following this financing round, Sequoia Capital’s partner Andrew Reed is set to join the Harmonic board, while Index Ventures’ partner Jan Hammer will take a seat as an observer.

This financial boost aims to propel Harmonic’s growth as it leads the charge in MSI technology, which promises to surpass human mathematical capabilities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Harmonic co-founder and CEO Tudor Achim said: “The research community has begun to realise mathematics is one of the missing links to superintelligence.

“Harmonic is leading these developments while simultaneously solving limitations commonly found in other AI models. We’re grateful to our many partners who are helping fuel these advances.”

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Harmonic is steered by CEO Tudor Achim and has the support of Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev.

The company’s focus on MSI represents a new frontier in artificial intelligence, grounded in mathematics to ensure precision and eliminate the risk of AI-generated errors, known as hallucinations.

By leveraging formal verification and other methods such as self-play and synthetic data, Harmonic’s MSI technology addresses the common pitfalls of existing AI systems.

The company stated that its mathematical model, which is named Aristotle, has already demonstrated a 90% success rate on MiniF2F, a leading formal mathematics benchmark.

Looking ahead, Harmonic envisions its MSI technology playing a transformative role in sectors such as software engineering, industrial design, as well as medical technology.

Harmonic co-founder and executive chairman Vlad Tenev said: “We’re excited to partner with Sequoia, Index, and many other great investors to accelerate the advent of AI models that are accurate and truth-seeking.”

Reed added: “AI will accelerate our mathematical capabilities and open a new field of applications for consumers, developers, and businesses.

“Harmonic is pioneering MSI and assembling an incredible team of researchers, engineers, and mathematicians working closely together on this important undertaking.”