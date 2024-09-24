American technology company Harmonic has announced a significant $75m Series A funding round to accelerate the development of its Mathematical Superintelligence (MSI) platform.
The investment values the company at $325m post-money.
It was led by global venture capital company Sequoia Capital, along with contributions from Index Ventures.
The round also saw additional support from Jasper Lau’s Era Funds, DST Global partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Nikesh Arora, and Jared Leto.
Following this financing round, Sequoia Capital’s partner Andrew Reed is set to join the Harmonic board, while Index Ventures’ partner Jan Hammer will take a seat as an observer.
This financial boost aims to propel Harmonic’s growth as it leads the charge in MSI technology, which promises to surpass human mathematical capabilities.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Harmonic co-founder and CEO Tudor Achim said: “The research community has begun to realise mathematics is one of the missing links to superintelligence.
“Harmonic is leading these developments while simultaneously solving limitations commonly found in other AI models. We’re grateful to our many partners who are helping fuel these advances.”
Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Harmonic is steered by CEO Tudor Achim and has the support of Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev.
The company’s focus on MSI represents a new frontier in artificial intelligence, grounded in mathematics to ensure precision and eliminate the risk of AI-generated errors, known as hallucinations.
By leveraging formal verification and other methods such as self-play and synthetic data, Harmonic’s MSI technology addresses the common pitfalls of existing AI systems.
The company stated that its mathematical model, which is named Aristotle, has already demonstrated a 90% success rate on MiniF2F, a leading formal mathematics benchmark.
Looking ahead, Harmonic envisions its MSI technology playing a transformative role in sectors such as software engineering, industrial design, as well as medical technology.
Harmonic co-founder and executive chairman Vlad Tenev said: “We’re excited to partner with Sequoia, Index, and many other great investors to accelerate the advent of AI models that are accurate and truth-seeking.”
Reed added: “AI will accelerate our mathematical capabilities and open a new field of applications for consumers, developers, and businesses.
“Harmonic is pioneering MSI and assembling an incredible team of researchers, engineers, and mathematicians working closely together on this important undertaking.”