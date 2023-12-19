The additional satellites increase the total number of HawkEye 360’s constellation to 23. Credit: NASA/Unsplash.

HawkEye 360, a space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics provider, has acquired RF Solutions from Maxar Intelligence.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through the deal, HawkEye 360 will acquire two RF satellites, Charlie and Delta, increasing its frequency range to cover RF frequencies between 26 GHz and 40 GHz.

It will also gain access to intellectual property on RF scanning, as well as a global archive including RF collections between 1.4 GHz and 40 GHz range.

RF Solutions was formed after Maxar Intelligence completed the acquisition of Aurora Insight in January 2023.

The two additional satellites increase the total number of HawkEye 360’s constellation to 23.

HawkEye 360 said the new assets make it easier to identify, characterise, and locate RF signals from a variety of sources that are used for security, communication, and navigation.

In 2024, the Herndon, Virginia-based company aims to launch 12 more satellites to cater to the rising demand for RF intelligence.

HawkEye 360 president Rob Rainhart said: “The on-orbit assets and expertise of the RF Solutions group from Maxar Intelligence brings a complementary capability to HawkEye 360. Our existing satellites do very well at precise geolocation and characterisation of signals.

“This technology from the former Aurora Insight team will allow HawkEye 360 to quickly scan gigahertz of bandwidth to efficiently map active frequencies at a regional level. We look forward to rapidly integrating these powerful capabilities and talented personnel into the company to further accelerate the value we bring to our clients.”

In May 2023, Maxar Intelligence, which offers space and geospatial intelligence solutions, became a privately held company.

Private equity company Advent International and British Columbia Investment Management acquired Maxar Intelligence, valuing it at $6.4bn.