HCL Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 16.5% in October 2022

India-based company HCL Technologies IT hiring declined 16.5% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 18.04% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 45.08% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 1.34% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops HCL Technologies IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by HCL Technologies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 43.46% in October 2022, and a 4.76% rise over September 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 22.67% in October 2022, and registered growth of 79.85%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 17.31% in October 2022, a 10.84% rise from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at HCL Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2022 with an 87.49% share, which marked a 31.54% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 8%, registering a 54.55% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 4.52% share and a 55.56% drop over September 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 82.13% share in October 2022, a 36.19% growth over September 2022. Canada featured next with a 5.27% share, down 11.11% over the previous month. Romania recorded a 4.33% share, an increase of 187.5% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead HCL Technologies IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.94%, up by 33.45% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.43% share, a decline of 6.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.54% share, down 3.45% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.09%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.