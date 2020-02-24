GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The mobile data segment generated 29.1% of the total revenue in the telecoms and pay-TV market in Honduras at year-end 2019. It is forecast to become the largest revenue contributor by 2020. This will be mainly supported by the increasing adoption of smartphones and operator’s investments in 4G-LTE network infrastructure.

The mobile communication market in Honduras closed 2019 with a total 6.5 million mobile subscriptions. Some 3.1 million of these subscribers used smartphones. Over the next five years, mobile operators in the country will add a combined 2 million smartphone subscriptions. This will bring the country’s total to 5.1 million by the end of 2024.

The increasing adoption of smartphone devices will drive mobile data usage in Honduras. Monthly data usage will more than double over the forecast period. It will increase from an estimated 630MB in 2019 to 1.7GB by 2024. This is because usage of multimedia applications will increase, and operators will focus on the promotion of data-centric offers. These will include greater data allowances and zero-rated access to popular mobile communication apps. Download the full report from

