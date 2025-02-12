Mr. Situ of Weigao, China by his heat treatment furnace.

China’s knife industry is evolving. Once defined by high-volume production and cost efficiency, the market is now shifting towards quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability. Consumers—both in China and globally—are demanding sharper, stronger, and more durable blades, whether for professional kitchens, outdoor use, or everyday cooking. This evolution is driving Chinese manufacturers to rethink their materials, processes, and competitive strategies.

Yangjiang, known as China’s knife capital, has long been at the heart of the global knife-making industry and the city’s manufacturers supply a wide range of knives. However, to compete at the premium level, leading producers are increasingly turning to superior materials. For Yangjiang-based steel supplier Weigao, the answer lay in Swedish steel.

Swedish steel: a legacy of quality and sustainability

Sweden’s steel industry has long been recognised for its precision, consistency, and advanced metallurgy. With access to high-quality raw materials and a strong commitment to research and development, Swedish steelmakers have built a reputation for producing some of the world’s finest speciality steels. Their materials offer superior sharpness, wear resistance, and durability—qualities that are essential for high-performance knives.

Sustainability is also a defining feature of Swedish steel. The global knife market is seeing a shift towards environmentally responsible materials, particularly in Europe, where consumers are increasingly conscious of ethical and sustainable sourcing. Alleima, a leading Swedish steel manufacturer, has embedded sustainability into its business strategy. The company has committed to reducing its scope 1 and 2 CO₂ emissions by more than 50% by 2030, the scope 3 emissions by 28% and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the Paris Agreement. Alleima is also increasing circularity in steel production, aiming for 83% recycled material usage by 2030. The company’s efforts have been recognised with a gold medal from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 5% of over 130,000 companies worldwide for sustainability performance.

The growing demand for high-quality knives has led Alleima to further expand its reach. The company’s strategy is built on providing premium Swedish steel to meet the evolving demands of Chinese knife manufacturers, establishing strategic partnerships such as its distribution agreement with Weigao in Yangjiang, and enhancing supply chain efficiency to deliver high-quality materials more effectively. Weigao explains: “The product quality of Alleima steel is very stable, and Alleima’s employees are very professional, providing us with highly skilled support.”

Premium knife manufacturing in China

Many Chinese manufacturers are looking beyond price competition and mass production, instead investing in higher-value, premium products. Access to Alleima’s steel provides Chinese manufacturers with specialised grades of steel for different knife applications, greater durability and edge retention to improve the lifespan of blades, effective supply chain management to ensure consistent material availability, and technical expertise.

“Before the cooperation, we mainly sold domestic produced materials, with limited product range, which could not meet the diverse needs of our customers,” explains Weigao. “With the cooperation with Alleima, our product categories have become more comprehensive, which means we can meet the needs of more customers and bring business growth.”

Heat treatment is a critical process that strengthens steel and enhances its cutting performance. Many steel suppliers underestimate its impact, but for Weigao, it became a major focus area. The company invested 5 million CNY to purchase one of the highest-end heat treatment equipment in Yangjiang, ensuring each blade meets strict performance standards.

“We realised the importance of heat treatment and received a lot of technical knowledge from Alleima. In addition to providing knife materials, we now offer heat treatment services, providing customers with a one-stop service… increasing the sales volume of materials.”

Looking ahead

As China’s knife industry continues to evolve, the move towards premium materials and advanced manufacturing techniques is likely to accelerate. Weigao’s experience highlights a broader trend—Chinese manufacturers are no longer just competing on price; they are investing in quality, innovation, and brand reputation.

For companies that embrace this shift, the opportunities are significant. With rising domestic demand for high-end knives and a global market that increasingly values performance and sustainability, the future of China’s knife industry will be shaped by those willing to innovate.

“With the brand and stable quality of Alleima, together with Weigao’s quick and flexible service and sufficient inventory in Yangjiang, more and more customers are choosing to purchase materials and heat treatment from us at Weigao. It can be foreseen that through the cooperation between Alleima and Weigao, Alleima’s material sales volume in Yangjiang will definitely improve step by step.”

Alleima remains committed to expanding further into China’s steel-related industries, reinforcing its research and development initiatives to meet growing global demand. By combining technical excellence, reliability, and sustainability, Swedish steel is playing a key role in transforming the Chinese knife industry.

