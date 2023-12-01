Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and NVIDIA have partnered to offer an enterprise computing solution for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) applications.
HPE said the new AI tuning and conferencing solution can be used by businesses of all sizes to customise foundation models using private data and deploy applications such as AI chatbots.
This new GenAI enterprise computing solution is part of an expanded partnership between NVIDIA and HPE that offers full-stack AI solutions.
These include AI-native and hybrid cloud offerings for machine learning development, data analytics and AI-optimised file storage and professional services.
HPE claims that its latest products lower IT barriers and provide full-stack AI-native solutions, allowing enterprises to efficiently train, fine-tune, and infer their AI models from edge to cloud.
HPE president and CEO Antonio Neri said: “HPE will bring its market-leading hybrid cloud, supercomputing and AI capabilities more broadly to the enterprise to enable an AI-powered transformation, where customers can develop AI models securely with their proprietary data.
“Through HPE’s AI-native and hybrid cloud solutions, organisations will be able to fully capitalise on the insights from their data to revolutionise product innovation, customer engagement, and overall realise the full power of GenAI to transform their businesses and industries.”
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “The generative AI era is ramping at full speed, with enterprises racing to reimagine their businesses.
“Our expanded collaboration with HPE will help enterprises drive unprecedented productivity through AI applications that connect with business data to power accurate assistants, informed chatbots and semantic search.”
Clients can order the computing solution for GenAI from first half of 2024.
In November 2023, NVIDIA formed a partnership with SandboxAQ on AI-powered simulations.
As part of the partnership, SandboxAQ will use NVIDIA’s platforms to run its quantum algorithms, to develop new materials and chemical compounds.