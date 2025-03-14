Credit: Huawei

The rapid development of 5G-Advanced (5G-A)

Evolving 5G networks are presenting unique opportunities. By the end of 2024, there were more than 2.1 billion 5G users around the world, and the numbers continue to grow. The standard for 5G-A (3GPP R18) was frozen in June 2024, laying the groundwork for widespread adoption in the second half of 2024 and onwards.

5G-A or 5G-Advanced, represents the next generation of evolution based on 5G. 5G-A networks improve upon existing 5G capabilities by a factor of 10. They can deliver a downlink peak data rate exceeding 5 Gbps or even 10 Gbps (about 10 times faster than 5G) and uplink rates of uplink rates of 1 Gbps or higher. Built on the advantages of 5G, 5G-A offers higher data rates, lower latency (less than 10 milliseconds), and greater capacity.

More than 10 carriers around the world have deployed 5G-A on a large scale, and eight have released commercial packages. Sixty carriers have announced their 5G-A commercial deployment plans and more than 30 have completed technical verification. The second release in the 5G-A standard (3GPP R19) is expected to be frozen in 2025, introducing features like Passive IoT and integrated sensing communications.

5G + AI: AI ubiquity enhances demand on networks, AI capability enables network management

AI technologies, especially large language models were the buzzword of 2024. The year 2024 was also a milestone year for on-device AI. It is estimated that global shipments of AI devices would reach 170 million by the end of 2024. Leading manufacturers are preparing to launch more advanced AI devices, including mobile phones, PCs, and wearables.

Leading ICT enterprises worldwide are investing heavily in AI to build their strategic competitiveness. This is putting more demand on the existing infrastructure and highlighting the need to build infrastructure capable of satisfying the requirements of robust AI applications (Networks for AI). More robust networks also need to be managed more precisely and autonomously, something AI can help with (AI for Networks). As such, Huawei showcased its AI-Centric network solution at MWC, helping carriers to meet the challenging demands of new AI applications, as well as its AI-powered operations & management (O&M) solution, using AI to help carriers achieve L4 autonomous networks (AN) for fully intelligent O&M.

In a keynote speech during MWC Barcelona 2025, Li Peng, Huawei’s Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales & Service highlighted that the rapid spread of intelligent applications is placing new demands on networks. “By embracing and evolving 5G, we can unlock the infinite potential of mobile networks. Huawei is willing and ready to work with carriers and industry partners around the world to promote digital enablement, reinforce network foundations, and bring AI to all,” Li added.

At the Huawei Product & Solution Launch during MWC Barcelona 2025, Yang Chaobin, Huawei’s Director of the Board and CEO of the ICT Business Group, launched the company’s AI-Centric Network solution. Yang said: “Huawei’s AI-Centric Network solution…revolutionizes network capabilities to enable all-domain connectivity. It will power a shift towards application-oriented O&M, and will reshape telecom service and business models to take full advantage of new opportunities presented by AI.”

Helping carriers move from Telco to Techco

In the age of mobile AI, it is becoming a key trend to go digital and migrate to the cloud. If carriers want to find new sources of growth, they need to seek both technological and business transformations. In other words, it means transforming from a telco to a techco. Most leading carriers have recognized the need to do this, but the journey has just begun.

According to a report released by GSMA and global management consulting firm Kearney during MWC Barcelona 2025, carriers, also referred to as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) make 85% of the total investment in mobile internet connectivity infrastructure globally, playing the ‘keystone’ role in funding the networks that underpin modern digital economies worldwide. As the report pointed out, with annual investments in mobile internet infrastructure (excluding end-user devices) reaching $127 billion, MNOs alone contribute $109 billion. The report also highlighted that these investments are made by MNOs despite them deriving less economic benefit than other digital ecosystem players such as cloud services providers and content and application providers. Enhancing experience-based, customer-centric and differentiated services helps carriers benefit more from their investments in infrastructure, and achieve a telco to techco transformation.

Huawei is helping carriers with this. s. Some examples of projects include supporting carriers to offer individualized experiences such as innovative calling features, as well as customized packages such as a dedicated livestreaming package as seen in Thailand, or a dedicated package for gamers and livestreamers on the metro as seen in China.

“New network capabilities will give rise to new business models,” said Li. “Carriers can go beyond monetizing traffic and start monetizing experience itself.”

In 2025, commercial 5G-Advanced deployment will accelerate, and AI will help carriers reshape business, infrastructure, and O&M. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners around the world to accelerate this transition.

For more information, please see here.