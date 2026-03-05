At MWC Barcelona 26, Dr. Wen Tong, Huawei Wireless CTO, delivered a keynote speech on 6G core network. He introduced Agentic Core Networks as the revolutionary 6G-oriented AI core network driven by agentic AI, and explained that the architecture seamlessly integrates application creation with network customization to deliver intent-as-a-service, empowering operators to explore new business models and drive growth in the 6G era.

The agentic AI technology is rapidly redefining applications and services from human-centric to agent-centric. This transition is already fueling an explosion in data traffic, with global token consumption surging by over 100 times in the past year and traffic from AI-training web crawlers increasing 21-fold. At the same time, AI agents have seen rapid adoption in enterprise scenarios, with 80% of Fortune 500 companies now integrating them into their operations.

AI will be a pivotal enabler of 6G. From AI-enabled terminals to AI-powered wireless networks, and to AI core networks, the industry is exploring ways to integrate AI into end-to-end 6G systems to improve spectral and energy efficiency, and establish a robust foundation for the rapid growth of AI applications. In this transformation, the role of the AI core network is particularly critical. It will align with the advancing trends in AI technologies, reshaping the 6G core network by incorporating agentic AI. This transformation will unlock new service models and monetization avenues, and expand business opportunities for operators.

Agentic Core Networks architecture brings a fundamental shift to service processes. Traditionally, all operations were carried out based on predefined procedures. However, the AI core network utilizes Agentic NAS to proactively detect user needs, predict user intent ahead of OTT applications, and autonomously generate, execute, and continuously optimize personalized services through multi-agent collaboration. This transition enables fully automated operations, reduces TCO, ensures a superior user experience, and shifts from fixed connections to intent-driven services.

Agentic Core Networks will become integrated platforms of network functions, operator services, and third-party tools. This architecture enables service applications to be dynamically onboarded and iterated like plug-ins, cutting service rollout time from weeks down to minutes. More than a technological advance, this marks a strategic shift in operators’ business models: from providing connectivity to delivering intelligent services; from passively meeting user needs to proactively enabling service scenarios; and from relatively closed network systems to open ecosystems. Closed-loop capabilities spanning intent recognition, AI-driven generation, and ecosystem monetization will be essential for operators seeking to capture value in the 6G era.

Agentic Core Networks capabilities will allow 6G to deliver precise services in high-value scenarios. For example, in dynamic hotspots such as stadiums or disaster recovery sites, 6G can be deployed on demand and reclaimed once the need subsides. In short-term, high-value applications, like autonomous taxi dispatch or remote assistance by humanoid robots, AI-driven orchestration will unlock new business opportunities. Ultimately, it will help 6G strike the optimal balance between deployment costs and business value.

In his address, Dr. Wen Tong concluded that the strategic priorities of Agentic Core Networks are becoming increasingly clear. He called for accelerating exploration in the 5G-A era to build a solid connectivity foundation for AI terminals and applications, powered by multidimensional network capabilities. This, he noted, represents the first step for the evolution of the entire industry ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Dr. Wen Tong emphasized that with the advancement of 6G standards and technologies, Agentic Core Networks will enable collaboration between terminals and networks, foster scenario-specific applications, and cultivate a robust industry chain ecosystem. These efforts, he added, will infuse the entire mobile industry with new vitality and unlock new growth opportunities.

MWC Barcelona 2026 will be held from March 2 to March 5 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

The era of agentic networks is now approaching fast, and the commercial adoption of 5G-A at scale is gaining speed. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners around the world to unleash the full potential of 5G-A and pave the way for the evolution to 6G. We are also creating AI-Centric Network solutions to enable intelligent services, networks, and network elements (NEs), speeding up the large-scale deployment of level-4 autonomous networks (AN L4), and using AI to upgrade our core business. Together with other industry players, we will create leading value-driven networks and AI computing backbones for a fully intelligent future.

