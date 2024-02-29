By 2030 AI will be a $909bn market according to GlobalData. Credit: DC Studio/shutterstock

HuggingFace, NVIDIA and ServiceNow have released open access LLMs designed for code generation for software developers.

StarCoder2 is a family of LLMs released with open access to promote transparency, cost-effectiveness and performance in generative AI development.

StarCoder2 was trained on 619 programming languages by the BigCode community under stewardship of ServiceNow.

The set of LLMs can be trained by businesses to perform tasks like application source code generation, text summarisation and workflow generation.

StarCoder2 can also help save developers time with features such as code completion, advanced code summarisation and code snippet retrieval.

It will offer three model sizes. A three billion parameter model trained by ServiceNow, a seven billion parameter model by HuggingFace, as well as a 15 billion parameter model by Nvidia. The latter of which was trained on Nvidia’s accelerated infrastructure.

StarCoder2’s smaller variations promise to work with a powerful performance whilst saving on computational power.

Lead for ServiceNow’s StarCoder2’s development team, Harm de Vries, stated that StarCoder2 was a testament to the collaboration between open source research, responsible AI practices and an ethical data supply chain.

“The state‑of‑the‑art open‑access model improves on prior generative AI performance to increase developer productivity and provides developers equal access to the benefits of code generation AI, which in turn enables organisations of any size to more easily meet their full business potential,” he stated.

Research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts the total AI market to be worth $909bn globally by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 35% between 2022 and 2030.

In 2024, GlobalData predict that the number of live AI implementations throughout enterprise will grow exponentially, this will be fuelled by the growing accuracy of generative AI and will disrupt every sector.

AI workloads will become more demanding as more and more businesses adopt AI in house.

In a 2023 survey by GlobalData, around 20% of businesses stated that they had a moderate adoption rate of AI.