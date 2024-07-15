OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is developing a new reasoning technology under the code name ‘Strawberry’, reports Reuters.
This project represents a key step in the company’s efforts to improve the advanced reasoning capabilities of its artificial intelligence (AI) models.
According to a recent internal document, Strawberry is designed to enable OpenAI’s AI to perform deep research by autonomously navigating the internet.
The internal document, which has not been disclosed publicly, outlines OpenAI’s plan to utilise Strawberry for research purposes.
Described as a work in progress by a source, the details of Strawberry’s workings remain a closely guarded secret even within OpenAI.
The technology aims to overcome the limitations of current AI models, which struggle with tasks requiring advanced reasoning and common-sense problem-solving.
Formerly known as Q*, Strawberry has been internally heralded as a breakthrough within OpenAI.
Earlier this year, demonstrations of what staff referred to as Q* showed the model answering complex science and math questions that are currently beyond the reach of commercially available AI.
Last week, during an internal meeting, as reported by Bloomberg, OpenAI showcased a research project with new human-like reasoning skills.
The technology behind Strawberry involves a specialised processing method applied to an AI model after it has been pre-trained on vast datasets.
While existing large language models can summarise texts and generate prose, they often fail at tasks that humans find intuitively easy, such as identifying logical fallacies or playing games like tic-tac-toe, where they may produce incorrect information.
Strawberry is central to OpenAI’s strategy to enhance reasoning in AI models, which is considered crucial for applications ranging from scientific breakthroughs to software development.
The project focuses on enabling long-horizon tasks (LHT), which require planning and executing a series of actions over time.
OpenAI is developing and testing these models on a “deep-research” dataset, the specifics of which remain undisclosed.
In addition to conducting web-based research, OpenAI aims to use Strawberry’s capabilities to perform tasks typically done by software and machine learning engineers.
The company is exploring the use of a computer-using agent, to act upon the findings of the AI, further pushing the boundaries of autonomous AI technology.