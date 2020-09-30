Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

The working world post-pandemic will not see either a complete return to the office or become fully remote, with a hybrid model becoming the norm.

This is according to professionals working at some of the world’s biggest technology companies, who were surveyed by anonymous professional network Blind.

3,200 people from companies including Facebook, Google and Uber were asked to give their views on what would happen to work following the pandemic.

80% said they thought the future of work was a hybrid of remote and in-person working, while 10% said they thought the future was fully remote. Just 9% expected to see a complete return to the office.

A hybrid work model is increasingly being seen as the most appealing option because it continues the benefits of working from home – including no commute and an improved work-life balance – but maintains the elements of in-person working that many miss, including networking and the opportunity to collaborate face-to-face.

The lack of in-person meetings is a growing issue for many, with 45% of respondents reporting that this negatively impacted their work. This appears to be a greater concern at some companies, with 64% of Facebook employees and 63% of Google employees reporting the same.

Hybrid work sees growing support with backing from Sundar Pichai

The poll follows comments made by Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, where he said there was a need to “create more flexibility and more hybrid models” for work.

Respondents to the poll echoed this approach, with one Facebook employee praising Pichai’s approach.

“Sundar gets it – hybrid WFH,” they wrote.

“I don’t know a single person on my team who wants to work from home full time, and yet the majority of my team would like to work from home some of the time.

“Facebook (and other tech companies) only seem open to an all or nothing approach currently, but it looks like Google might move forward with the model most employees actually want.”

