The facility will be the second quantum data centre and quantum cloud region for IBM. Credit: Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock.

US technology giant IBM has announced plans to set up its first Europe-based quantum data centre.

Expected to be operational in 2024, the data centre will cater to the quantum computing needs of businesses, research institutions and government agencies.

The data centre, which will serve as IBM Quantum’s European cloud area, will be situated at IBM’s facility in Ehningen, Germany.

IBM said the facility is being designed to be compliant with European data regulations.

In line with the bloc’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), companies will be able to process all the data without sending it outside the EU borders.

IBM fellow and IBM Quantum vice president Jay Gambetta said: “Europe has some of the world’s most advanced users of quantum computers, and interest is only accelerating with the era of utility-scale quantum processors.

“The planned quantum data centre and associated cloud region will give European users a new option as they seek to tap the power of quantum computing in an effort to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems.”

After Poughkeepsie, New York, the facility will be the second quantum data centre and quantum cloud region for IBM.

Bosch, Bundeswehr University, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, the European Organization for Nuclear Research and T-Systems are among IBM’s quantum computing clients.

Last month, it was reported that the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) is drafting a new, stricter mechanism to stop foreign governments from interfering with EU data.

Most recently, the EU imposed a record $1.3bn fine on social media giant, Meta for failure to protect EU Facebook account data from US spy agencies.

According to the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC), Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram parent had violated the GDPR.