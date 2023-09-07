IBM Watsonx AI brand logo on official website. Robert Way/ Shutterstock.

IBM has introduced new generative AI models for its data and AI platform, Watsonx, released in July. Among the new AI models is the Granite series model, a large language model (LLM) to support summarisation, content generation and insight extraction.

LLMs are AI models that use statistical models to analyse data, learning the patterns between words and phrases.

Granite’s competitors include OpenAI’s GPT-4 and ChatGPT which were launched last year with overwhelming success which stimulated interest in LLMs, leading to a boom in AI research and development.

IBM plans to launch Tuning Studio, a tool for adapting foundation models to tasks with users’ own enterprise data, sometime in Q3 2023.

Also making its debut is IBM’s Synthetic data generator which allows users to create artificial tabular data sets from custom internal data sets.

IBM also announced plans in August to host Meta’s Llama 2-chat 70 billion parameter model in the watsonx.ai studio and the StarCoder LLM for code generation.

Llama 2 is Meta’s commercial version of its open-source AI model. The model was launched in July as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

IBM has already collaborated with Meta on AI, with Watsonx.ai using Meta’s PyTorch, a machine learning framework, and the Presto query engine.

IBM’s collaboration with third parties to support watsonx.ai also includes models from the Hugging Face community. Hugging Face’s Natural Language Processing allows users to generate content, classify text and extract data.