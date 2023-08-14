Credit: SomYuZu /Shutterstock.com

IBM has announced plans to host Meta’s Llama 2-chat 70 billion parameter model in the watsonx.ai studio.

Currently, watsonx.ai allows AI builders to train generative AI and is powered by foundation models. Meta’s Llama 2-chat, meanwhile, uses prompts to generate text and code.

Distributed by Microsoft, Llama 2 is Meta’s commercial version of its open-source AI model. The model launched in July as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

IBM has already collaborated with Meta on AI, with Watsonx.ai using Meta’s PyTorch, a machine learning framework, and the Presto query engine.

IBM’s collaboration with third parties to support watsonx.ai also includes models from the Hugging Face community. Hugging Face’s Natural Language Processing (NLP) tasks allow users to generate content, classify text and extract data.

The addition of Llama 2 will follow the releases of Tuning studio and FactSheets. FactSheets forms part of an AI Governance management strategy and can be used to track data science models. Tuning Studio, meanwhile, lets users ‘tune’ foundational data models to adapt to domain-specific tasks.

With Llama 2, users can adjust the AI guardrail function to remove inappropriate language from both the input and output text.

While Meta claims Llama 2 is open source, the Open Source Initiative has yet to define what open source means for generative AI.

‘Open source’ means the original source code is freely available, may be modified and is redistributable. Many in the developer community claim Meta’s Llama falls short of this, as Meta restricts commercial use for some users and limits the use of the model.

