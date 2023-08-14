Dell have been ordered to reimburse customers who bought monitors under misleading sales tactics. Credit: N.Z.Photography/shutterstock.com

Dell has been ordered to pay over A$10m ($6.4m) by Australia’s Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) over misleading “strikethrough prices” that appeared on its websites from August 2019 to December 2021.

According to court documents, Dell allegedly displayed a higher price for monitors in strikethrough form to mislead customers into thinking they were saving more money by buying from the company.

The ACCC claimed that this strikethrough price was misleading as it was not the price of the monitors before the sale.

Alongside the fine, customers who bought the monitors as part of the strikethrough sale will also be offered a full refund for the price of the monitor plus interest.

Speaking to Reuters on the ruling, a spokesperson for Dell said that the company was “taking steps to improve [its] pricing processes to ensure that this sort of error does not happen again.”

This ruling comes just as Dell faces a global hiring slump.

According to GlobalData’s jobs and hiring database, while the number of active job postings by Dell had fallen 8%, the number of job postings it was closing fell rapidly between May and July 2023.

Despite managing to close nearly 200 jobs in May this year, only 40 jobs were closed by the company in July.

The US, India and Canada were Dell’s top hiring locations despite India’s recent import regulations on hardware.

Software and web developers were the roles that Dell was struggling to hire the most according to GlobalData’s job database. This follows an ongoing global shortage of skilled workers in the technology sector.

