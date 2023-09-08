Imbue is engaged in developing large language models that form the backbone of AI tools. Credit: Mitchell Luo/Unsplash.

Imbue, an artificial intelligence (AI) research lab, has raised $200m in a Series B funding round at a more than $1bn valuation.

The round saw participation from technology-focused non-profit Astera Institute, NVIDIA, Notion co-founder Simon Last, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and other undisclosed investors.

Based in San Francisco, California, Imbue is engaged in developing large language models that form the backbone of AI tools.

Imbue, formerly known as Generally Intelligent, said it will use the funding to accelerate the development of its AI systems that will be capable of reasoning and coding.

It aims to develop “practical AI agents that can accomplish larger goals and safely work for us in the real world.”

To achieve this, the startup trains its foundation models that are optimised for reasoning.

Currently, Imbue uses its models to create agents that can be deployed internally, beginning with coding agents.

“Ultimately, we hope to release systems that enable anyone to build robust, custom AI agents that put the productive power of AI at everyone’s fingertips,” the company said in a blog post.

Kanjun Qiu co-founded Imbue (then Generally Intelligent) in 2021.

The company emerged out of stealth in October 2022 following a $20m funding round, reported TechCrunch.

With the latest funding, Imbue has joined other well-funded AI startups in recent months.

These include Google-backed Anthropic, which raised $450m in May; Cohere, which announced $270m in Series C funding in June and Israel-based AI startup AI21 Labs, which secured $155m in funding last week.