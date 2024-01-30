Smartwatches hold significant promise in the healthcare sector. Credit: Nan_Got, via Shutterstock.

Today, it is common to see a smartwatch around almost everyone’s wrist. People wear them for work, sports, health and fitness monitoring, or just to look stylish.

Further health features such as sleep pattern monitoring, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, crash detection, blood oxygen, and medication tracking are proving to be useful for providing insights into the health and wellness of users.

GlobalData reported that the wearable tech market has grown two-fold between 2019 and 2022 as it increased from $51.4bn to $99.5bn, mainly due to increasing demand for hearables and smartwatches. This growth is set to continue. GlobalData estimates that the industry will be worth $290.6bn by 2030, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 14% between 2022 and 2030. Smartwatches and hearables are expected to facilitate this growth. The impact of smartwatches on users will continue to increase with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), which will further empower these wearables by making them more interactive and smart.

Apple Watch to the rescue

Smartwatches hold significant promise in the healthcare sector. A recent incident reached the headlines in January 2024 after a doctor used an Apple Watch to help a patient onboard a plane.

According to reports, in mid-flight, an elderly passenger suffered from shortness of breath and required immediate medical assistance. Thankfully, an NHS doctor named Rashid Riaz was also onboard and attended to the patient immediately. Realizing that a smartwatch could aid him in helping the patient, Dr. Riaz asked a member of the staff, who gave him an Apple Watch. Using the Apple Watch’s Blood Oxygen app, the doctor discovered that the patient’s oxygen saturation was low. Learning this, he asked the cabin crew for an oxygen cylinder, which allowed him to control and track the patient’s condition until they landed. The remarkable story raises the question of to what extent smartwatches can be used in healthcare.

Smartwatches in healthcare

Smartwatches are proving to be a useful tool for patient monitoring, diagnosing the symptoms of various diseases, detecting potential health issues, and telehealth services, among others. The popularity of smartwatches in the healthcare sector is mainly due to improvements in health and fitness applications and devices’ ability to access smartphone content without a phone. Smartwatches, with their health-monitoring features and sophisticated capabilities, are becoming increasingly influential for health and fitness enthusiasts. Apple and Garmin are leaders in the smartwatch segment and offer fitness tracking and health-related features.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Elsewhere, Xplore Lifestyle and CardiacSense offer smartwatches that track patients’ heart activity and alert their families and doctors if there is a problem. The Murdoch Children’s Research Institute has partnered with Apple to use Apple’s ECG data collected from smartwatches to study cardiac toxicity in young patients.

The future of smartwatches

The impact of of these wearables on users will continue to increase, while AI will further empower these wearables by making them more interactive and smart.

GlobalData forecasts that healthcare will remain the main market for smartwatches in the next three years and claims that as more advancements are made, smartwatches will change how people and health professionals engage and track their health and well-being.

With their many use cases, smartwatches are here to stay for healthcare. It will be exciting to see how these use cases increase and evolve as new advancements enhance their capabilities.